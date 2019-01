NANTUCKET, Mass (CBSNewYork) – Veteran actor Kevin Spacey will soon be arraigned on felony sex charges in Massachusetts.

The two-time Oscar winner whose real name is Kevin S. Fowler is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Nantucket to face indecent assault and battery charges.

The charges stem from accusations that he groped a person at a Nantucket bar.

Spacey has faced accusations from more than 30 people since 2017.

He could face as many as five years in prison if convicted.