NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.

He made the announcement as he and Hillary Clinton shared a stage at Barnard College.

They joined New York Democratic lawmakers who vowed to pass the so-called Reproductive Health Act within 30 days of the legislative session.

Cuomo says the bill will guarantee a woman’s right to all reproductive health options – and to make that permanent, he also wants a constitutional amendment.

“We’ll pass it next year,” said Cuomo. “We’ll put it on the ballot. We’ll write it into the constitution and we’ll be able to say we are protecting women’s rights in a way no one else has before.”

State democrats say they hope to pass the Reproductive Health Act by Jan. 22, which is the 46th anniversary of Roe vs Wade, the case which legalized abortion.