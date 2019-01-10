TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The old Tappan Zee Bridge is going out with a bang… but not quite yet.

A controlled demolition using explosives was set to take place this Saturday.

Tappan Zee Constructors say that plan has been postponed due to inclement weather. They say heavy winds delayed necessary prep work ahead of Saturday’s planned blast.

“We appreciate the patience of the local community, and once we have rescheduled the operation we will provide an update,” Tappan Zee Constructors said in a statement.

The controlled demolition was Plan B. Plan A was to carefully dismantle what’s left of the old bridge, which sits just south of the gleaming Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Engineers determined that what’s left of the old span is so rickety, they have to move to Plan B.

The problem was made public right after the new bridge opened in September. There was a loud popping noise from the old bridge, indicating the remnants of the east anchor span were under stress.

Engineers investigated and determined the span was unstable, so dismantling operations were halted. Now, it has been determined that the old span has to come down by a controlled explosion.

Experts say it’s necessary to ensure safety of the work crews.

When the demolition happens, it will be similar to the 2017 scene when explosives were used to take down the old Kosciuszko Bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn.

Officials have denied that an alleged rush to complete the new bridge caused this situation with the old bridge.

