TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A pregnant cow that made headlines when she escaped on a New Jersey highway is the inspiration behind a new bill.

The legislation would make transporting pregnant livestock for slaughter and killing pregnant livestock a crime under the state’s animal cruelty laws.

Back in December, Briana the cow was about 10 minutes away from the slaughter house when she managed to jump off a cattle trailer on Route 80.

She’s now living at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, where she gave birth to a healthy calf.