DANGEROUS COLDStay Safe With CBS2's Winter Weather Survival Guide
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A pregnant cow that made headlines when she escaped on a New Jersey highway is the inspiration behind a new bill.

The legislation would make transporting pregnant livestock for slaughter and killing pregnant livestock a crime under the state’s animal cruelty laws.

(Credit: Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue/Facebook)

Back in December, Briana the cow was about 10 minutes away from the slaughter house when she managed to jump off a cattle trailer on Route 80.

She’s now living at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, where she gave birth to a healthy calf.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s