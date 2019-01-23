NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s some good news for Metro-North riders who travel to the West Side of Manhattan

The MTA is planning four new stations, linking the East Bronx with Penn Station.

“The Bronx needs this, the Bronx wants it,” MTA board member Charles Moerdler said. “It’s a game changer.”

MTA board members said this is what the region has long needed – a deal that will give Westchester County and Bronx residents a direct Metro-North train route into the West Side.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the MTA, Amtrak and Empire State Development reached an agreement allowing the plan to move forward

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the MTA, Amtrak and Empire State Development reached an agreement allowing the plan to move forward, meaning four new Metro-North stations will be built along an under-utilized rail line in the East Bronx.

“In the last couple of weeks, we had the benefit of the governor’s help in bringing us together with Amtrak and getting over the finish line,” said Janno Lieber, of MTA Capital Construction.

The new line will run from New Rochelle in Westchester County through the new station in the Bronx, which will be in Co-Op City, Morris Park, Park Chester and Hunts Point.

The deal was contingent on Amtrak allowing Metro-North to use its track.

The agreement comes as Metro-North announced that this spring it will be extending ride times for commuters in an effort to improve service. But that will mean it will take more time to reach their destinations.

Metro-North will be adding between two and seven minutes to Hudson Line trains and between one and five minutes on Harlem line trains.