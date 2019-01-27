NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The manhunt for the suspect in a brutal attack inside a Brooklyn building is over.

Police sources say 31-year-old Lytee Knox-Hundley is in custody following the vicious assault of a 62-year-old man that was caught on video and posted to social media.

That Facebook live video started just moments before the attack – and while at least three people witnessed it – only one man tried to step in to help the victim.

The attack happened inside of the lobby of the Sumner Houses at 77 Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 5:30 p.m.

In the video, the suspect is seen punching and kicking the 62-year-old man over and over again in the face. At the end, the attacker spits on him as the person filming laughs about the brutal crime.

Medics responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Woodhull where he was treated for a broken nose and orbital bone.

The NYPD quickly identified the suspect as Knox-Hundley and started a search in the area.

The charges against the 31-year-old are still pending.