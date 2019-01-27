HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of driving drunk and killing a Long Island Boy Scout is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Suffolk County prosecutors say Thomas Murphy’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he plowed into a group of scouts walking in Manorville in September.

Twelve-year-old Andrew McMorris died a day after he and four other scouts were hit by the vehicle as they walked along the shoulder of tree-lined David Terry Road.

Murphy pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say the 59-year-old was drinking vodka during a day of golf with friends and declined a ride afterward.

Police said 15-year-old Thomas Lane, of Shoreham, was seriously hurt, while 16-year-old Denis Lane, of Shoreham, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, of Calverton, and 15-year-old Matthew Yakaboski suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I am a parent. I know that nothing can fill the void left by the death of your beloved son. I am so very sorry,” Murphy said in a statement in October. “It’s my ultimate intention to accept responsibility for my role in this tragic accident.”

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.