NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police continue to investigate an armed robbery in the Bronx that was caught on camera.

Investigators say a man in a black hoodie stole about $700 from the Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road in Eastchester, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking behind an employee with his gun drawn, demanding money from the drive-thru register.

Police say he then ordered the woman to put the cash in a paper bag before taking off in a silver Chrysler Pacifica mini-van.

