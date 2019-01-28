NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The city council is considering a bill that would give taxi and livery drivers easy access to emergency services if they are in danger.

Drivers were expected to at City Hall to back the bill to get buttons inside every taxi cab and for-hire vehicle operating in New York City, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The bill calls for a “panic button” to be in reach of the driver’s seat so if a cabbie is in distress can push it and be connected to the police department.

City council member Andy King introduced the legislation in June as a result of attacks on New York City livery drivers and known dangers of the job.

A group of 14 other council members have pledged support by co-sponsoring this bill.

During the hearing Monday, the committee on for-hire vehicles will also look at legislation which would put the same type of “panic button” in the rear of cabs for passengers.