MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It could soon be a crime in Nassau County to post an intimate picture of someone online without their consent.

Nassau lawmakers are pushing to criminalize revenge porn, as New York state drags its feet on a new law.

Victims are shocked and shamed to find their most private pictures publicly posted, reported CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

What may start as a selfie shared with a partner can end up as a weapon in breakup, used to hurt and humiliate: Revenge porn aimed at younger and younger victims.

“It stops them from leaving the home. It stops them from searching for jobs. It has caused students to transfer schools,” said Liz Osowiecki of The Safe Center LI.

“Middle school, high school,college – it’s a huge, huge problem,” said Keith Scott, education director at The Safe Center LI.

Forty states have this kind of digital torture illegal, but so far, that doesn’t include New York. That’s why Nassau County legislators are introducing a bill mirroring Suffolk’s recent law. It makes it a crime to maliciously share non-consensual, sexually explicit images for the purpose of inflicting intentional personal and professional humiliation.

“Revenge porn can wreck havoc on victims,” said Nassau legislator Debra Mule. “Loss of reuputation, loss of jobs and other opportunities, and can even lead to suicide.”

The law would offer some recourse to now helpless victims, including the ability to sue their abuser.

“With just one click of a button thousands of and thousands now have intimate photos of the victim that cannot be deleted, frankly, but will live on in the internet forever,” said Nassau County DA Madeline Singas.

A similar bill has stalled in Albany for years, opposed by big internet companies concerned about their liability, and freedom of speech. Bill sponsors say there will be no internet liability in the local law and offenders, facing fines and a year in jail, must demonstrate intent.

“Intent to hurt someone, intent to cause damage to their reputation, to them personally, to their families,” said Nassau legislator Arnold Drucker. “That intent is something we can prosecute on.”

A statewide bill will be introduced this session. Until then, local legislation puts offenders on notice that breaking up with revenge porn is breaking the law.

Revenge porn has been a crime in New York City since last year.