



President Donald Trump dug on his demands for border security during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“Tens of thousands of innocent Americans are killed by lethal drugs that cross our border and flood into our cities — including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl,” he said.

While calling for a compromise, he once again made his pitch with a partisan shot by referring to last weekend’s deadly shooting on a subway platform by a suspected MS-13 gang member, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

“The savage gang, MS-13, now operates in 20 different American States, and they almost all come through our southern border. Just yesterday, an MS-13 gang member was taken into custody for a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City. We are removing these gang members by the thousands, but until we secure our border they’re going to keep streaming back in,” Trump said.

WATCH: President’s State Of The Union Address | Democratic Response

On Sunday, an argument aboard the 7 train spilled onto the platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens. One man pulled out a gun and fatally shot the 20-year-old victim multiple times in the face.

Ramiro Gutierrez, who police identified as a member of MS-13, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Year after year, countless Americans are murdered by criminal illegal aliens,” Trump said Tuesday night. “I’ve gotten to know many wonderful Angel Moms, Dads, and families — no one should ever have to suffer the horrible heartache they have endured.

Last year, Long Island mother Evelyn Rodriguez attended the president’s State of the Union address. Rodriguez lost her 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, to gang violence. She was killed a crash at Kayla’s memorial site in September.