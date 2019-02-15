



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Reaction to Amazon’s decision to pull the plug on a second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens has become just as divisive as the agreement itself.

The online retail giant cited fierce opposition from local and state lawmakers. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is furious with those politicians.

Some, like New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, celebrated the company’s about-face Thursday.

“I’m proud that we fought for our values, New York values,” he said.

The deal, which included about $3 billion in government incentives for Amazon, was supposed to bring 25,000 jobs with it. Now that it’s a no-go, some Long Island City residents say it’s a huge missed opportunity.

“Turn your cameras that way to the Ryder truck parking lot, the bombed out cars in our neighborhood. This is not Shangri-La over here. We needed this over here, we needed this,” business owner Josh Bowen said.

Some lawmakers said the tech giant was getting far too much in subsidies and argued the second headquarters would further drive up the cost of living and overrun mass transit. They consider Amazon backing out to be a victory.

“I mean, it shows that everyday Americans still have the power to organize and fight for their communities,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m hopeful that this sends a message to other companies that if they want to hold out their hand and insist on getting billions of our dollars to come here, that’s not going to happen,” State Sen. Michael Gianaris said.

For Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo, who were key in brokering the deal, it’s a major loss.

“The company had the power to make the decision, not the politicians,” the mayor said. “I don’t know how a company just up and leaves without even an attempt to work out their concerns.”

The governor placed the blame on state lawmakers, saying in a statement, “The New York State Senate has done tremendous damage. They should be held accountable.”