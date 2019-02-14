



— The controversial Amazon deal is dead.

The internet giant put a statement on its blog Thursday saying it will not pursue a second headquarters in Long Island City, and has no plans to look elsewhere.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — We love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture—and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents. There are currently over 5,000 Amazon employees in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island, and we plan to continue growing these teams.

“We are deeply grateful to Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and their staffs, who so enthusiastically and graciously invited us to build in New York City and supported us during the process. Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have worked tirelessly on behalf of New Yorkers to encourage local investment and job creation, and we can’t speak positively enough about all their efforts. The steadfast commitment and dedication that these leaders have demonstrated to the communities they represent inspired us from the very beginning and is one of the big reasons our decision was so difficult.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.

“Thank you again to Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and the many other community leaders and residents who welcomed our plans and supported us along the way. We hope to have future chances to collaborate as we continue to build our presence in New York over time.”

Word that Amazon had been reconsidering the controversial deal came after opposition by local lawmakers and scrutiny of the deal from the City Council.

Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a vocal opponent who has said the deal should die, was nominated by Senate Democrats to head a state board that has the power to kill the project.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo lured Amazon to Long Island City with $3 billion in tax breaks. He had furiously defended the tax breaks as justified to lure Amazon’s 25,000 jobs. Cuomo said he believed that translated into $30 billion in revenue from Amazon in exchange for $3 billion in incentives.

“The State Senate is trying to stop Amazon from coming to Queens. Amazon is the largest economic development program that the state has ever won. It was a national competition where states all across the nation were vying for Amazon. There’s not business that brings 25,000 jobs anymore, they don’t exist,” Cuomo said recently. “If Amazon does not come to New York, it’s because of the political opposition. Because it is so ironic for Amazon after they spent one year with everyone seducing them and everyone courting them… we win and then there’s political opposition.”

Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer initially signed a letter urging Amazon to come to New York, but flipped his position.

“What the mayor and governor did here was negotiate in secret a really bad deal for New York,” Van Bramer said.

At issue for Van Bramer and those who oppose the deal was the $2.8 billion incentive package offered to Amazon to come to Long Island City.

“This deal also bypassed the City Council and community review process. None of those things were acceptable,” Van Bramer said.

City Council Speaker and Acting Public Advocate Corey Johnson released a statement Friday saying, “It is the Council’s job to ask questions, and to make sure that a nearly $4 billion deal involving public land is in the best interests of the New Yorkers who elected us. No company is entitled to public land and subsidies without tough public scrutiny. The Council is looking forward to our next hearing with Amazon.”

Back in December, protesters shouted out at the first public oversight hearing where Amazon executives were grilled.

“Amazon won’t receive any incentives until we create jobs and occupy buildings here,” Amazon’s Brian Huseman said at that hearing.

Cuomo called state Senate opposition to the deal “governmental malpractice.”

“And if they stop Amazon from coming to New York, they’re going to have the people of New York state to explain it to them. It is irresponsible to allow political opposition to overcome sound government policy… you’re not there to play politics, you’re there to do what’s right for the people of the state of New York, and what they did here was wrong,” Cuomo said.

Gianaris, who represents Long Island City where Amazon wants to build a new campus, wanted the deal nixed.

“Some people say that money only goes if jobs are created, but that’s not entirely true. Half a billion dollars of that is a cash grant to them outright. You’re telling me we couldn’t use $500 million to help the subway system right now?” Gianaris said in an interview on CBSN New York.

“I definitely think this deal should be stopped,” he said. “The deal that was constructed is so bad I do not believe it can form the basis of a negotiation.”

According to the Washington Post, Amazon executives had been discussing reassessing the deal and look into possible alternatives.

Mayor de Blasio had also been a vocal supporter of the deal.

“The mayor fully expects Amazon to deliver on its promise to New Yorkers,” de Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips said Friday.

“If the Amazon deal falls apart, they will have nobody to blame but themselves. A major problem is the way the deal was put together shrouded in secrecy and ignoring what New Yorkers want and need. They arrogantly continue to refuse to meet with key stakeholders to address their concerns, despite requests from New York’s top elected officials to do so,” said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.