



— The NYPD is investigating a member of its force for allegedly threatening the life of rapper 50 Cent.

The department is looking into reports that Dep. Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez told officers to shoot 50 Cent “on sight,” the Daily News reported. The newspaper added Gonzalez tried to pass off the incident as a joke, but it made its way to police headquarters.

“The matter is under internal review,” the NYPD spokesperson told CBS News.

Gonzalez, who is the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, allegedly made the threat during roll call ahead of an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match. The rapper was expected to attend that match back in June of 2017.

This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️ This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.

I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5HWk2tqYFo — 50cent (@50cent) February 17, 2019

The rapper, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, took to Twitter on Sunday, saying he’s taking the threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel.