



– The winners of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in New York lottery history are keeping their identities a secret.

Officials say they’re a group of 23 co-workers from Long Island have set up an limited liability corporation, which doesn’t require them to be identified.

Most of them plan to keep their jobs, saying they’re like family.

The group came forward anonymously last month, after hitting the jackpot with a ticket purchased from Brookville Auto Service on Jan. 1.

Their lump sum payment comes out to $176 million, which means each member of the group gets nearly $8 million.