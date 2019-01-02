OLD BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – What a way to start the new year.

One lucky person won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot worth $425 million, and the winning ticket was sold on Long Island.

It’s the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game and only the second time someone won a mega-prize on New Year’s Day. The previous was in 2008.

The winning numbers are: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and Mega Ball 14.

The lucky ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service Shop in Glen Head. If the winner decides to take the cash option, that’s still $254.6 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since October, when a $1.5 billion prize was drawn in South Carolina. That winner still hasn’t come forward.

“It’s money enough to make me retire and go on vacation for the rest of my life,” lottery hopeful Wilson Egidio told CBS2 ahead of the drawing.

“Buy me a house, buy my mother a house, buy my daughter another house,” said Queens resident Patricia Brown.

Three second-prize tickets were also sold in New York, including locations in Pleasantville, Canton and Little Neck.