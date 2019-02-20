



– A second person involved in an acid attack on a Queens woman will be sentenced today.

Jerry Mohammed pleaded guilty to throwing acid on Alexandra Dyer as she left work back in 2015, leaving her with severe burns.

The attack left her with chemical burns to the face and eyes.

His co-defendant, Kim Williams, confessed that she ordered him to do it.

Williams was sentenced to 17 years in prison last month, and Mohammed is expected to get the same.

Investigators say Dyer was attacked after discovering that Williams was stealing money from the non-profit where they both worked.

Williams is accused of stealing $750,000 from the workplace between 2012 and 2015.

Police said Williams gave 20 percent of the illegal money to her friend, Pia Louallen, and then Williams allegedly tried to conceal the crime. Police said Williams then enlisted Mohammed, who allegedly threw the acid on Dyer to divert everyone’s attention away from the theft.