



— The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty last July 4th was at it again Wednesday night.

Therese Okoumou spent hours atop a school in Austin, Texas as police tried to coax her down.

Okoumou, who says she was protesting against immigrant family separations at the southern border, eventually jumped from a lower level and was taken away on a stretcher.

Last year, Okoumou climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty. She was convicted of trespassing in December and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.