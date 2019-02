Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new budget includes $25 million aimed at preventing bridge strikes on state parkways.

The governor wants to invest in state-of-the-art technology to warn drivers near low bridges.

There have been 575 bridge strikes since 2015, including one on the Hutchinson River Parkway last July.

Commercial trucks are banned on parkways. Penalties would be increased under the budget plan.