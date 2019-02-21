Watch LiveChicago Police Share Update After 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – Federal housing official Lynne Patton is taking a break from her NYCHA stay Thursday.

Patton has been spending the week at the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side.

She and Tenant Association President Carmen Quionones will travel by train Thursday to Washington, D.C. to attend the African American History Month Celebration. They’re expected to return Friday.

Patton is spending four weeks living in four different NYCHA buildings and posting about the experience on her Facebook page.

