



Police said the vehicle drove around lowered safety gates and was hit by the two trains moving in opposite directions. Two cars derailed and hit the platform.

“We felt a thud, a really hard thud, and then the brakes just snapped,” passenger Kiara Jackson told CBS2. “It felt crazy. It was nothing that I’ve ever experienced before.”

“The whole train car just shook very hard, and then the entire train came to a stop,” another passenger said.

It was around 7:20 p.m. when the first train crashed into the vehicle.

“My understanding is that the gates were down, the lights were flashing – we’ve confirmed that they were functioning. Witnesses have said that the vehicle went around the gates, at which point, the train that was leaving, heading eastbound, and the vehicle collided,” said LIRR President Philip Eng.

The vehicle burst into flames. Moments later, authorities said another train from the opposite direction, heading westbound toward Westbury, struck the vehicle again.

“That’s when the front two cars of the westbound train came off the rails. The platform was damaged,” Eng said.

“Next thing you know, everybody running from the back,” said passenger Mike Reino.

About 900 passengers were on board the two trains.

“Very scary. Yes, very scary,” Jackson said.

Emergency vehicles arrived quickly, taking away the injured, as one by one, the remaining passengers carefully made their way off the train. In addition to the three people killed, seven people on board the trains suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday, crews will work to remove the derailed cars from the tracks. Officials say about 250 feet of rail needs to be replaced and the third rail was also damaged.