



The 15-year-old was stabbed to death by several alleged members of the Trinitarios gang last summer in the Bronx. Investigators called it a case of mistaken identity.

His family was on hand for the ceremony at Bathgate Avenue and 183rd Street in Belmont, along with City Councilman Ritchie Torres and members of the NYPD Explorers program.

Guzman-Feliz had dreamed of becoming a detective one day.

“It is Junior’s memory that inspired the governor of New York to invest over $18 million in new funds for youth programming right here in the Bronx. It is Junior’s memory that inspired both the mayor and the City Council to bring new gang violence prevention services right here to the 48th Precinct. And it is Junior’s memory that inspired the Bronx borough president, partnering with New York State’s parks and the Fresh Air Fund, to create an upstate summer program for Bronx youth known as Camp Junior,” Torres said. “These commemorations of Junior’s memory represent only the beginning. Junior’s impact will last as his spirit lives on.”

“We should remember Junior not only for the tragic loss of his life in an unspeakable act of violence. We should remember him for the lives he has saved and the lives he will save because of the legacy he leaves behind – a legacy that I am honored to memorialize right here on Bathgate and 183rd,” he added. “This street will forever be the home, will forever tell the story of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz.”

Last month, the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was killed became the city’s first “safe haven bodega.”

The 14 alleged gang members charged in his murder have all pleaded not guilty.