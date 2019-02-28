



Westbound service will be limited on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches for the morning commute, with 14 trains canceled. Eastbound service remains suspended.

This morning, 2/28, limited westbound service will run on the Huntington/Port Jefferson & Ronkonkoma Branches, as LIRR crews continue to make repairs following Tuesday's train/vehicle collision at the School St. crossing. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 28, 2019

Fourteen westbound trains will be canceled & eastbound (reverse-peak) service will be suspended. Customers may experience 10-minute delays as trains operate through the work zone. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 28, 2019

Riders are urged to use alternate branches, like the Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay and Hempstead lines.

Crews worked overnight to remove two damaged train cars from the LIRR tracks in Westbury.

MTA officials said two trains traveling in opposite directions struck an SUV on the tracks Tuesday.

Three people inside the SUV – identified as Jesus Hernandez, Saul Martinez and Miguel Luna – were killed. Surveillance video shows the men arriving for a haircut at a barber shop near the rail crossing, then heading to the bar next door before getting into the vehicle.

A witness told police the SUV was involved in a minor accident before it went around the safety gate and onto the tracks.

“It is a tragic situation. Why folks try to risk their lives and other people’s lives, perhaps to save a few minutes,” LIRR President Phillip Eng said Wednesday.

After the crash, seven passengers were taken to the hospital. Emergency crews had to rescue a train engineer and passenger who were trapped by debris.

The SUV was left unrecognizable – the result of what officials said was an avoidable tragedy.

“We cannot repeat this enough: Please do not try to beat the train,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

LIRR officials said they’ll be able to restore full service after track repairs are made, but there’s extensive damage to the rails. For the latest service updates, click here.