



There’s good news for residents and businesses along Rockaway Beach.

The Army Corps of Engineers will get additional funding to replenish sand on the beachfront to prevent flooding.

CBS2 has reported on the closure between Beach 92nd and Beach 103rd Streets because of erosion in the summer of 2018.

MORE: 11 Blocks Of Rockaway Beach To Close This Summer Due To Safety Concerns

The closure has reportedly hurt many local businesses. “The summer time is really make-it-or-break-it for us, so if we have to have less beaches, there’s going to be a lot less people here and it’ll be a lot harder to make a go of it,” said business owner Robert Kaskel last summer.

Officials now hope the project will be finished in time to reopen for the summer 2019 season.