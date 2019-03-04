



– It’s finally coming down!

A landmark building on the West Side that’s been enveloped in scaffolding for eight years is finally revealing its new look.

Back in January, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson revealed that the scaffolding at the Windermere building, located at West 57th and Ninth Avenue, would be removed by the end of February.

Johnson wrote the shed has been a quality of life issue for the community.

Well, it’s a few days after the end of February, but crews were spotted taking the scaffolding down Monday morning.