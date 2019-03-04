SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck The Latest School Closures & Delays Around Our Area
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Corey Johnson, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, scaffolding


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s finally coming down!

A landmark building on the West Side that’s been enveloped in scaffolding for eight years is finally revealing its new look.

(credit: CBSNewYork.com)

Back in January, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson revealed that the scaffolding at the Windermere building, located at West 57th and Ninth Avenue, would be removed by the end of February.

Johnson wrote the shed has been a quality of life issue for the community.

Well, it’s a few days after the end of February, but crews were spotted taking the scaffolding down Monday morning.

Comments
  1. Joseph Vigna (@armoryman14) says:
    March 4, 2019 at 11:28 am

    I remember it being covered in scaffold even longer. 2003-2008

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s