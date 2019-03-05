



Police have identified a man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Samuel Joseph, 15, was shot and killed on Feb. 22 in East Flatbush.

Now, the NYPD says it’s searching for a man seen on surveillance video, identified as 20-year-old Martial Amilcar.

Police say Amilcar was captured on camera, along with another man in red sweatpants, near the scene where Joseph was shot. They were later seen riding in a four-door car.

“He was just a good kid,” family spokesperson, Don Joseph, said.

Investigators said the friendly, funny and athletic teen was an innocent bystander – not the intended target of the spray of bullets that struck him in the face, neck and chest.

Witnesses said they saw a suspect waiting outside the family’s building on Flatbush Ave, firing a weapon as Joseph was getting food.

MORE: Family: 15-Year-Old Shot Dead On Way To Grocery Store In Brooklyn

His devastated mother and community leaders are pleading for the public’s help in bringing his killer to justice. Joseph was the youngest of five children.

“Any information will help the police department put together the pieces to solve the puzzle. We can get this gun off the streets, we can get the person responsible off the street,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Anyone with information about Joseph’s death is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.