NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family of a man shot and wounded by police this week in Harlem plan to hold a press conference Thursday.

Police said 34-year-old Michael Cordero claimed to have a gun and pointed an object at officers Tuesday at an apartment building on West 114th Street. The object turned out to be a wallet.

Cordero was shot in the hip and is expected to recover.

He was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal contempt, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the officers’ actions were appropriate.

