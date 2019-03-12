



Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Police said 23-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Florida, broke into the star’s apartment last Thursday in Tribeca. He allegedly shattered a glass door on the rooftop patio.

Swift was not home at the time.

Alvarado was charged with stalking, burglary, illegal entry, criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and possession of burglary tools.

Last year, the Florida man was arrested for breaking into the same apartment. In April, he allegedly took and shower and laid in her bed.