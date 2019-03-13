



President Donald Trump blasted New York State and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Twitter after the state’s attorney general launched another probe into the president’s business dealings.

“New York State and its Governor, Andrew Como, are now proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS,” he posted Tuesday night. “No wonder people are fleeing the State in record numbers. The Witch Hunt continues!”

New York State and its Governor, Andrew Cuomo, are now proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS. No wonder people are fleeing the State in record numbers. The Witch Hunt continues! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

During an address about taxes Wednesday on Long Island, the governor pushed back.

“The attorney general of the state of the New York is independently elected. I don’t control the attorney general. She runs separately. Attorney General James is very qualified, great attorney general,” he said. “But (Trump) blamed me and the conspiracy theory that I must have somehow put the attorney general up to it.”

Web Extra: Gov. Cuomo Talks On Taxes, Spending On Long Island

This all came after CBS News confirmed New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank as part of an investigation looking into the financing of four Trump Organization projects, as well as his failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The attorney general is seeking loan applications, mortgages, lines of credit and other financial transactions related to the Trump International Hotel in the Washington, D.C., the Trump National Doral and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

Read More From CBS News

The new probe comes after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress, saying the president had inflated his assets in order to get a loan from Deutsche Bank and buy the Bills.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement to CBS News, “We remain committed to cooperating with authorized investigations.