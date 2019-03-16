



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s one of the hottest tickets in town this weekend — climbing to the top of Hudson Yards’ main attraction, “Vessel.”

The city within a city opened Friday on Manhattan’s west side. On Saturday, we got a unique look at one man’s trip to the top.

Stephen Marsalese climbs stairs for exercise and in competitions. His challenge this time was to wind his way up, down, and around “Vessel.”

Hudson Yards developers call it an interactive landmark, which features 2,500 steps and 80 landings with nearly one mile of vertical climb.

CBS2 gave Marsalese a GoPro camera to capture his climb.

Tickets for “Vessel” are free, but you need to reserve a day and time to do visit.