



Opening statements are set to start Monday in the retrial of Chanel Lewis , the man accused of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016.

His first trial ended in a mistrial last November after the jury could not reach a consensus.

Lewis is accused of strangling and sexually abusing 30-year-old Vetrano while she was jogging through Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach. Her father later found her body in a marsh near their home.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence linking Lewis to Vetrano and her cellphone, along with a taped confession from Lewis himself.

“This girl jogging and one thing led to another, because of some other situation, hitting her and stuff like that,” he told police, adding he hit her “five” times and she didn’t scream “because her tooth broke.”

“After that, she was just lying there, and then I got her by her ankles and then picked her up, threw her on my back and threw her in the bushes,” he continued.

Vetrano’s family did not speak after the ruling. Lewis’s defense team, however, did.

“The jury is understanding that DNA is not all it, confessions are not all it. There are issues in the case that as you all see is much more complex,” said Jenny Chung.

“As we have said since day one, this case is far from conclusive and the jury’s deadlock proves this. The death of Karina Vetrano is tragic and our hearts go out to her family, but the rush to criminalize our client is not the answer nor is it justice. We will continue to fight on behalf of Chanel Lewis at the retrial in January,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement.