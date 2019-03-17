



The deadly shooting of reputed Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali on Staten Island may have been motivated by love, sources tell CBS2.

The suspected gunman, Anthony Comello, was arrested Saturday at his family’s home in Ocean County, New Jersey, where investigators seized a stash of weapons, sources said.

Sources told CBS2 the 24-year-old construction worker from Eltingville had a crush on Cali’s niece, and Cali did not approve.

Police said a blue pickup truck belonging to Comello hit Cali’s SUV late Wednesday night, luring Cali out of his Todt Hill house. Once outside, he was shot 10 times.

Comello’s fingerprints were found on Cali’s SUV, sources said.

“We have extensive video recovered from the house where it occurred. We have the individual come up, there is an altercation with the vehicle front,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea said.

According to sources, Comellos told police he was high on marijuana and was acting in self defense because Cali was armed, but police found no evidence of that.

The reputed mob boss kept a low profile while allegedly running a heroin and prescription drug operations, sources said.

“We are well aware of Mr. Cali’s past. That will be part of the investigation as we determine what was the motive for the incident,” said Shea.

Police have recovered Comello’s truck, but not the gun used in the crime. Authorities said he had past run-ins with officers but would not confirm whether he had a criminal history.