GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:East Orange, Forgotten Families, Lisa Rozner, Local TV


EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey landlord accused of housing New York City homeless families in dilapidated conditions returned to court Wednesday.

For months, CBS2 has told you about the forgotten families housed in properties owned by Sean Young of East Orange, and other landlords.

Earlier this month, Young met with housing inspectors to fix the two homes he rents through a city program called SOTA – Special One Time Assistance Program – run by the Department of Homeless Services.

Young was in court to update authorities on the repairs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s