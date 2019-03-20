



– A New Jersey landlord accused of housing New York City homeless families in dilapidated conditions returned to court Wednesday.

For months, CBS2 has told you about the forgotten families housed in properties owned by Sean Young of East Orange, and other landlords.

Earlier this month, Young met with housing inspectors to fix the two homes he rents through a city program called SOTA – Special One Time Assistance Program – run by the Department of Homeless Services.

Young was in court to update authorities on the repairs.