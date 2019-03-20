



First responders in Westchester County were reunited Wednesday with a family they helped with a very special delivery.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if they didn’t show up on time,” mom Dhanya told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

On the night of Nov. 15, firefighters walked through her door just in time – on a day when no one was getting anywhere on time. Westchester County was hit with a Nor’easter that dumped around half a foot of snow on county roads, paralyzing the afternoon commute.

“I thought I had plenty of time to get to the hospital. I figured about 3:30 I’d head out the door. I had my boots and coat on,” said Dhanya.

Yonkers Firefighters are reunited with baby Danny they delivered during a November storm, the touching story at Noon ONLY on @CBSNewYork @YonkersUFOA pic.twitter.com/BSLPxoQOJk — Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) March 20, 2019

But her son Danny was ready way before schedule, and pregnant Dhanya went into labor in the height of the storm fallout.

She called for an ambulance, but EMS were stuck in the snarled traffic and couldn’t get to her. That’s when Engine 307 stepped in.

“What would normally take us two minutes to get to the house took us about 10 minutes, which may not seem like a long time, but in an emergency situation it’s significant,” Capt. Anthony Porco said.

The captain redirected the engine to the home when he heard the distress call on the radio and, along with Firefighters Brian Mulqueen, Jonavy Arias and Brian Dunny, delivered the boy at 6:22 p.m.

“Usually, when we get called on emergencies, we’re helping people on the worst days of their lives. This time, we got a chance to help people on the happiest day,” said Dunn.

The men got to meet the little man when his parents stopped by to say thanks Wednesday.

“It’s incredible to see him now. He’s a little person now,” Mulqueen said.

Dhanya and dad Basil rewarded the firefighters with a picture taken during a firefighter-themed photoshoot with baby Danny wearing an outfit that could be foreshadowing his future.