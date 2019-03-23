



Mayor Bill de Blasio is attending a plaque dedication ceremony Saturday for fallen FDNY Lt. Michael R. Davidson

Davidson was killed while battling a late night fire at movie set in Harlem in 2018.

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the death of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. Read more: https://t.co/TCJoYSHksU pic.twitter.com/zJWvSIaPjH — FDNY (@FDNY) March 23, 2018

The fire broke out in the basement of the closed St. Nick’s Jazz Pub where the movie “Motherless Brooklyn” was being shot. Firefighters responded to the blaze, but the flames were so intense that crews were forced to get out. Davidson got separated, and later died at a hospital.

Davidson, 37, was appointed as a firefighter in 2003 and was cited for bravery and life-saving actions on four different occasions during his career.

He was a married father of three young daughters and one son.

Davidson worked at Engine 69 and Ladder 28 every day for 15 years.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund said it would provide financial support to Davidson’s family for the rest of her life.

To learn more about the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund or to donate, click here.