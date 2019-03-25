



– A man is hospitalized and facing charges following a police-involved shooting in Queens.

Police say 33-year-old Jarrell Davis intentionally rammed his car into an unoccupied police cruiser near a police station on Northern Boulevard in Bayside.

He was reportedly half-naked when he threatened two officers with a large knife.

Police say he tried to set a police car on fire but ended up igniting his own. Flames and thick smoke shot into the air from the SUV.

“That whole car was just completely engulfed in flames,” one witness said.

Nearby officers surrounded a man in his 30s who was lying on the ground. They said it all started just before 3 p.m. when that suspect purposely crashed his car into a parked NYPD cruiser outside the 111th Precinct.

“It was like tires screeching, just like loud metal,” witness Carl Riano said. “And that’s when you heard. essentially, just screaming and people running from the scene. “Police said the man then tried to set the cop car on fire, but was only able to ignite his own before threatening two officers with a 12-inch kitchen knife.

“Two officers from station house approached the subject, subject brandished a knife and charged at the officers. 2 officers discharged firearm several times and struck subject on torso and leg,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

The two officers were not injured but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Davis is charged with arson, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

