



— State lawmakers are ready to make the Big Apple the first city in the nation to charge a toll, a congestion fee, to drive into the Central Business District of Manhattan, but not everyone will have to pay.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer has learned exclusive details about talks to see who will pay less and who will pay nothing.

The halls of Albany are alive with the sounds of horse trading. State lawmakers are working out exemptions, discounts and other deals to secure the votes to impose new tolls on motorists entering central Manhattan below 60th Street and raise money to fix mass transit.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Sources told CBS2’s Kramer that a host of so-called “carve-outs” are on the table to win the support of reluctant lawmakers.

“Carve out this bridge, carve out this bridge … carve out my bridge is what it comes down to. Carve out the bridge my constituents use,” Cuomo said.

The new deal, sources said, is to add the Triboro Bridge and Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the list of spans whose tolls would be deducted from congestion pricing fees.

Among other concessions being discussed:

* A hardship exemption for those earning $60,000 a year or less, though sources said that number is still being negotiated

* A disability exemption for those with handicapped license plates

* An exemption for emergency vehicles and city-owned agency cars

* Free subway transfers for those commuting from 18 Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road stations in the Bronx and Queens

* A possible day pass for people who live in the congestion zone

* A day rate for certain businesses in the zone

“A big obstacle we’ve had to overcome is the lack of confidence in the MTA and how they’ll actually put this money to work,” said Kathryn Wylde of the New York City Partnership. “Or whether the money will actually get to them, so the legislation is going to include clear lock box.”

Wylde has worked for years to get congestion pricing passed. She said in addition to fixing mass transit, it will reduce street congestion. But many who will have to pay the new fee to get to work are horrified.

“That’s messed up. I got enough expenses as it is,” said Thomas Clarke of the Bronx. “Manhattan is one big district. Why should I have to to pay to get from Point A to Point B?”

Construction worker Artie Pellerano of Union County, New Jersey, is very much against the idea of having to fork over, potentially, a few thousands dollars a year just to get to work.

“That will mean a hurt to my income,” Pellerano said. “I have a lot of student loans to pay.”

Added Rosario Diaz, who lives in the northern suburbs, “I commute from Rockland County and I work in the city. It’s going to be a horrible thing.”

Wylde said the goal is to reduce traffic and increase speeds in the city by 15 percent. AAA New York’s Robert Sinclair it just isn’t worth it. He said vehicle speeds would go from 6.8 mph to 7.4 mph.

“A billion dollars in tolls for less than a 1 mph improvement seems like a bad deal,” Sinclair said.