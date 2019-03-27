



— The “Poop Patrol” started its mission on Wednesday, cleaning up the streets of a New Jersey city.

The group is cracking down on owners and walkers who don’t bring bags with them to clean up after their dogs.

Plainclothes workers with Hoboken’s Department of Environmental Services and Animal Control are out watching, looking to catch offenders.

“It has been a major concern, as you’re aware, for the public. They are complaining. We want to educate the public, see if we can develop more responsible dog owners, so we can make sure we clean up after ourselves,” Humane Law Enforcement Officer Bernardo Munoz told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “I’m a dog owner as well and we want to make sure we respect one another and treat our animals and our community in a safe manner, healthy manner and clean manner.”

MORE: Bag It Up: Dog Poop A Major Environmental Pollutant, Reports Find

Munoz said it’s a sanitary issue more than anything else, “Especially for children. That’s what our main goal is, to make sure everything is healthy and clean for our children, so the children can come and enjoy the day. Adults, too. We want them to come out and enjoy the weather, especially when it’s starting to get nice now.”

Residents that spoke with Baker said it’s a major issue. They want to enjoy the beautiful parks and not have to worry about stepping in dog poop.

Owners caught not scooping the poop will face some hefty fines, ranging from $250 all the way up to $2,000.