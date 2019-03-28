



Two years ago, a vicious pit bull attack left a five-year-old boy clinging to life.

He’s fought through the nightmare that left him scarred both physically and emotionally.

“He came to me and was like, ‘mommy the kids were staring and laughing,’ I said ‘baby don’t worry about that, you know you’re still handsome,” Latoya White told her son.

Jerimiah Rivera, now seven-years-old, is not only handsome – he’s also resilient.

In February of 2017, Jeremiah was viciously attacked by his father’s pit bull. CBS2 cameras were there as he was taken away by an ambulance. The dogs were also removed from the home.

“I’m just going to take a look at your beautiful face,” Nicholas Bastidas, a pediatric plastic, reconstructive and craniofacial surgeon said while examining Jerimiah.

The boy’s smile is no small deal. Dr. Bastidas was called in as a pediatric specialist to oversee the reconstruction of Jeremiah’s face at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens.

“It was pretty difficult at first. He had a pretty bad injury. It involved his airway as well. It involved his neck, a lot of damage to the soft tissue of the face,” Dr. Bastidas detailed.

The injury was beyond devastating. Jeremiah nearly died on the way to the hospital. He’s been through six surgeries so far, with skin grafts to help reconstruct areas – including his lips – that were completely torn away.

“We’re so proud of you man, you really did a great job. You’re going to help a lot of kids. A lot of kids go through this type of thing and they’re not as tough as you,” Bastidas told his emotional patient.

“I just kept telling him you’re so brave, and I love him and I’m here and not to be scared,” his mother added.

Before the attack, Jerimiah loved to dance and box, something he still does.

“He comes home every day with a new future,” White said.

Together, she says they’ll conquer the many hurdles ahead.

Doctors say laser treatments and some smaller surgeries will help fade the scars. The family has plans to move out of state, but say Dr. Bastidas will always be part of Jerimiah’s life and healing process.