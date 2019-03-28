



Three people are under arrest in the disappearance of a New Jersey teen after she was found safe Wednesday.

Ashley Combs, 17, was reported missing last Friday when she didn’t come home from Toms River High School North.

Her adoptive father, Rob Nieratko, pleaded for her safe return on social media.

“My clients are happy that Ashley has been found and appears to be unharmed. I am sure that the attention that this case received from the media and Facebook played a large part in her safe return,” his attorney Jef Henninger said Wednesday night.

On Thursday, police said Combs’ biological father, Brian Combs, and two other people were charged in the case. They’re accused of moving her from house to house to conceal her whereabouts.

The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency was also called after concerns were raised about Combs’ home environment, police said.