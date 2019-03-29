



– The Metropolitan Transit Authority has released the new tolls to be charged on vehicles using bridges and tunnels around the city, effective Sunday.

The MTA board approved a fare and price hike for roads, rails and subways on Feb. 27.

While the new tolls take effect March 31, while an increase on 30-day and seven-day MetroCards will not go into effect until April 21.

READ: MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables In Detail (PDF)

The base MetroCard fare will stay at $2.75, but the bonus MetroCard will be eliminated. A 30-day pass will go up 5 percent to $127, and a seven-day pass will be $33, up 3.1 percent.

Tolls for bridges and tunnels will increase by approximately 4 percent over the next two years.

EZPass for river crossings will go from $5.76 to $6.12. For the Henry Hudson Bridge, it will go from $2.64 to $2.80. For The Verrazzano Bridge, it will go from $11.52 to $12.24.

Commuter rail increases may depend on the zone, but monthly gets a $15 maximum increase and for weekly it’s a maximum increase of $5.75.

MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables Highlights

