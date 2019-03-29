CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Garden State is getting its first Stew Leonard’s grocery store.

The chain is moving into the old Sear’s location at the Paramus Park Mall.

Public officials marked the occasion with a toast milk in the glasses instead of wine before the ceremonial ground breaking this morning.

The 80,000-square-foot Paramus store will stock local produce and dairy products.

It is expected to create more than 350 new jobs in the region.

