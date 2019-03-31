



Congestion pricing in Manhattan is a done deal, sources tell CBS2.

Democrats believe they have enough votes to pass the controversial plan as part of the new state budget.

The zone would span be from 60th Street down to Manhattan’s southern tip.

A panel of experts will set the fees by the end of 2020, but it’s believed drivers in cars will pay around $11.50 and truck drivers will pay about $25. Possible discounts for some are still being worked out.

The money, they say, will be used to fix the MTA.

A statewide ban on most single-use plastic bags is also poised for approval.

The ban would not take effect until next March.

The plan also calls for allowing local governments the option to impose a five-cent fee on paper bags.

Additionally, lawmakers are trying to pass a sweeping package of criminal justice reforms, but ending cash bail remains a sticking point.

Lawmakers are expected to vote today on the new budget ahead the midnight deadline.