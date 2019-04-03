



James Corden and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt used 12 songs, 9 sets and only one take to get it right on the “Late Late Show’s” celebration of the stars’ bromance.

By the end of the 5 and half minute skit, the bromance was back on and at hit with the audience.

Platt burst into the mainstream scene back in 2012 with his role as Benji Applebaum in “Pitch Perfect.”

He went on to become an award-winning Broadway actor playing the role of Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen” which earned him a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award and other accolades. His debut studio album, “Sing to Me Instead,” was released last month.

Platt also joined “Waitress” star Sara Bareilles for the Apple TV version of Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” riding around Manhattan and even staging a pop-up elevator concert.

As for Corden, he’s busy preparing to host the 73rd Tony Awards on CBS live from Radio City Music Hall on June 9.