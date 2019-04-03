



Loved ones gathered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey Wednesday to lay her to rest, after she was murdered over the weekend in South Carolina. Police say she was killed after she got into a car she thought was her Uber.

Security experts say try to stay indoors as you wait for your ride so you’re not standing outside along with your phone in your hand.

Before you get in the car, check that the license plate, make and model of the car and driver’s photo match what’s on your app.

There’s also a new online campaign #WhatsMyName, encouraging riders to ask the driver “What’s my name?” before getting into the car.

Riders told CBSN New York’s Cindy Hsu that was a great idea.

“I think I always did it oppositely, where I would get in a car and say ‘It’s for Caroline, right?’ And so, instead of that, making them tell me my name, instead of just confirming that it’s right,” said law school student Caroline Hall.

Experts also say to sit in the backseat of the car and trust your gut. If you feel like something’s not right, don’t get in.

For more information, here are additional safety tips for riders from Uber, and some tips for pickups.