



– The NYPD officer accused of using excessive force in the death of Eric Garner will face another hearing today.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a choke hold, a maneuver banned by the NYPD.

Garner died in 2014 after police tried to arrest him for selling cigarettes illegally on Staten Island. Garner, who was asthmatic, complained he couldn’t breathe.

Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial is set for next month to determine if he’ll remain on the force.

A grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo. He does not face criminal charges.