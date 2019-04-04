BreakingSources Tell CBS2 Police Trying To ID Body Found Amid Search For Missing SI Mom
The 'I Can't Breathe' Death Boosted The #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Daniel Pataleo, Eric Garner, Local TV, New York, Staten Island news


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD officer accused of using excessive force in the death of Eric Garner will face another hearing today.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a choke hold, a maneuver banned by the NYPD.

Garner died in 2014 after police tried to arrest him for selling cigarettes illegally on Staten Island. Garner, who was asthmatic, complained he couldn’t breathe.

Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial is set for next month to determine if he’ll remain on the force.

A grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo. He does not face criminal charges.

