



— A representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment , though no details were provided.

In a statement released Friday, Jagger’s rep says he “is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Jagger thanked his supporters and the hospital that treated him in a tweet Friday.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote.

Last week the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment.

Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time” and the 75-year-old Jagger tweeted, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops included Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; the New Orleans Jazz Festival; Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.

Jagger is expected to return to the stage by summer. Anyone who had tickets for the postponed shows is being told to hold on to them. Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West say existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

