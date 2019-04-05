



By Chuck Carroll

(CBS New York/CBS Local) — The buildup all culminates this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It’s time for WrestleMania 35, WWE’s main event, with an astounding 16 matches on the card. (No one can accuse Vince McMahon of holding anything back.)

Headlining, of course, is the Women’s Championship triple-threat match, with RAW champion, Ronda Rousey, taking on SmackDown champion, Charlotte Flair, taking on Becky Lynch. Both titles are on the line. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, and pretty much every other WWE notable from the RAW and SmackDown rosters will find their way into the ring at some point.

It’s a lot to digest, which is why I’m here. So let’s take a look at the betting odds and how things should shake out Sunday.

Women’s Championship – Winner Take All Triple Threat Match

Ronda Rousey (RAW Champion) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Odds: Becky Lynch (-350), Charlotte Flair (+300), Ronda Rousey (+450)

As recently as a few months ago it would be unfathomable that Ronda Rousey not be favored to win at WrestleMania. But God help us if Becky Lynch doesn’t win here. There’s no telling what the 80,000+ fans in MetLife Stadium might do if denied a happy ending. And how great was the backstage police car brawl on Monday?! “The Man” should walk out “Double Champ” with both the RAW and SmackDown titles around her waist to put a stamp on a masterful build to the first ever women’s main event at WrestleMania. She’ll drop one of them soon enough, but for WrestleMania they’re all hers. Pick: Becky Lynch

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Odds: Seth Rollins (-140), Brock Lesnar (+100)

If it’s WrestleMania, then it means there are questions surrounding Brock Lesnar’s future in WWE. He’s continued flirting with UFC, and Dana White recently said he expects that “The Beast” will return to the octagon at some point. Regardless, WWE’s ratings continue to erode, even with a megastar as champion. So, having a champion that will actually be on TV each week couldn’t hurt. Plus, it sets up a potential heel turn and feud with Roman Reigns. Pick: Seth Rollins

WWE Championship

“The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Odds: Kofi Kingston (-270), Daniel Bryan (+180)

The WWE Universe is rallying around Kofi Kingston the same way they rallied around Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30. Now it’s time for the shoe to be on the other foot for “Planet’s Champion” and give the storyline underdog a push. The build has been too intense for Kingston not to finally get his due. He’s held the Intercontinental Championship, US Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship, and SmackDown Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions but hasn’t factored into a major title push until now. In the words of John Cena, his time is now. Pick: Kofi Kingston

United States Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Odds: Samoa Joe (-250), Rey Mysterio (+170)

With Mysterio having injured his ankle in a match against Baron Corbin on Monday, there is a chance this match may be scrapped or another challenger will step in to face Samoa Joe. Mysterio was pulled from Tuesday’s SmackDown, and WWE issued a statement saying he would continue to be evaluated as WrestleMania draws closer. Whether or not Mr. 619 is able to go or if it’s someone else, Joe should retain here. SmackDown is going to need a heel champion if Kofi is to take the top title, and Joe plays the role so well. Pick: Samoa Joe

Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Odds: Finn Bálor (-600), Bobby Lashley (+350)

Finn Bálor is bringing out “The Demon” for this one, and that automatically gives him an edge. The track record for his alter ego is rather impressive, and it’s hard to envision the tens of thousands of fans in the stands not throwing both hands in the air in unison after he wins. That’s a WrestleMania moment in and of itself. Pick: Finn Bálor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Fatal 4-Way Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

Odds: Bayley & Sasha Banks (-260), The IIconics (+250), Beth Phoenix & Natalya (+500), Nia Jax & Tamina (+1000)

This one is a little more difficult to predict, and for me it comes down to two teams. Either the Boss & Hug Connection will retain, or WrestleMania 35 will be IIconic (hit pose)! Billy Kay and Peyton Royce have been getting a push and taking on a heavier load of late, possibly hinting at WWE’s plans here. My guess is that the Australian duo will be on their game here. Pick: The IIconics

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Fatal 4-Way Match

The Usos vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

Odds: The Usos (-250), Ricochet & Black (+350), The Bar (+500), Nakamura & Rusev (+500)

The Usos just inked contract extensions with WWE, so you can put to rest any rumors that they’ll be dropping the titles on their way out of town. The question is whether they’ll be dropping the titles at all. The only other team that would make sense to win would be Ricochet & Aleister Black. The pair have been pulling double duty, giving strong showings on both RAW and SmackDown, and WWE may want to continue that until the next Superstar Shakeup. Putting the titles back on The Bar or giving them to a reportedly disgruntled Rusev and underutilized Nakamura would fall flat. So, I’m going to gamble on continuity here. Pick: The Usos

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Revival (c) vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Odds: Pending

Perennial loser Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder have an opportunity to create a WrestleMania moment years in the making. Hawkins hasn’t won a match in forever with his impressive string of losses now extending well into the hundreds. Both he and Ryder are New York natives, making this the perfect stage to finally turn fortunes around. Bank on new champions here. Pick: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

No Holds Barred Match – Triple H’s Career On The Line

Triple H vs. Batista

Odds: Triple H (-400), Batista (+250)

Hopefully this match will last longer than Batista’s epic four-word promo on Monday. In some regards, this is really a career vs. career match, as this is thought to be Batista’s final match in WWE, even though officially it’s only Triple H’s future that’s on the line. There is some question regarding Triple H’s health, as he’s coming off surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle sustained last November. The timeline for his return match is somewhat aggressive, which adds a layer of intrigue. The bottom line is really quite simple, however. Triple H isn’t going anywhere, and Batista still has a bright future ahead of him in Hollywood, which is why the Hall of Fame-bound Degeneration-X leader is going over. This should be fun though. Pick: Triple H

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Odds: The Miz (-250), Shane McMahon (+170)

The seeds were planted for this match months ago. You knew it was only a matter of time before the pair would splinter. Shane McMahon slid effortlessly back into his role as a heel, lobbing verbal and physical assaults at The Miz’s father as well as former tag team partner. With this being a falls count anywhere match, you can expect the adrenaline junkie to pull another rabbit out of his hat and do something memorable here. But it won’t be enough to get the win, as The Miz will get his revenge and cap an “awesome” week that also saw his reality show both return and get renewed for another season. Pick: The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Odds: Roman Reigns (-300), Drew McIntyre (+200)

There is no way that Roman Reigns doesn’t come out on top here. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the line shifted even more in his favor before match time. He was one the most polarizing Superstars since John Cena, but has been the darling of the WWE Universe since returning from his second battle with cancer. And rightfully so. As for what to expect? For what it’s worth, both men have stated this one will be physical. Pick: Roman Reigns

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Odds: Randy Orton (-165), AJ Styles (+125)

This is one of the matches that has kind of gotten lost in the shuffle. Yes, some attention was put on it in recent weeks, but for a bout that could headline any other pay-per-view, the build has fallen short. I find it curious that Orton is favored here. AJ Styles thrives on big moments and shouldn’t disappoint here. Pick: AJ Styles

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Odds: Kurt Angle (-250), Baron Corbin (+170)

I’m still not sold this will be the actual match. At the very least someone else will be getting involved. John Cena’s name continues to surface as a possibility and all is quiet on The Undertaker front. However, I would be shocked if The Deadman doesn’t appear in some fashion. Regardless, this match is all about Kurt Angle and sending the Hall of Famer out in style. I can envision a scenario where Corbin cheats to win and then someone (Cena or Taker?) comes out to get revenge and end Angle’s career on a high note. Pick: Baron Corbin

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Kickoff Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Odds: Buddy Murphy (-180), Tony Nese (+140)

The Cruiserweight Championship match continues to be relegated to the pre-show, meaning that a ton of people will miss this. (The WrestleMania main card already runs long.) Murphy has held the title since October, and it’s time for a change. Pick: Tony Nese

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Odds: Braun Strowman (-120), Rob Gronkowski (+1000), Lars Sullivan (+1600), Kevin Owens (+1600), Sami Zayn (+2000), SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che (+2500)

There will be dozens of guys in this match, but really it boils down to three people. Braun Strowman and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che. Typically celebrity involvement falls flat in WWE, but this one has been well received. The Weekend Update anchors have odds of +2500, but they might as well be +250000. They’re gonna “get these hands,” and then Strowman is gonna get the win. Not that this match really means anything. Pick: Braun Strowman

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Odds: Lacey Evans (+100), Asuka (+250), Mandy Rose (+800), Carmella (+1000), Alexa Bliss (+1000), Sonya Deville (+1200), Lana (+3300), Emma (+3300)

It makes sense that Emma, who has been rebranding herself on the independent circuit and Ring Of Honor under her real name of Tenille Dashwood, would be on the board. She tweeted recently that she is a free agent and WrestleMania is fit for surprises. It’s also no surprise that she’s a long shot. I think oddsmakers have it right here with Lacey Evans, who continues to be teased but not used. It’s time to break the glass and get her back in the ring. Pick: Lacey Evans

Chuck Carroll is former pro wrestling announcer and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title belt in the Redskins locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.