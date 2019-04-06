



A legendary pro wrestler was attacked by a man who ran into the ring at a WWE Hall of Fame event at Barclays Center Saturday night.

Authorities say a 26-year-old man from Nebraska charged into the WWE ring and tackled wrestling great Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Police arrested the attacker, who reportedly punched the 61-year-old Hart before being mobbed by WWE personnel around the ring.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 7, 2019

The suspect is currently being held at the NYPD’s 78th Precinct in Brooklyn while charges are being filed.

According to CBSSports, the WWE legend was saved by current wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Curtis Axel.

Fan tackles Brett Hart at the Hall of Fame awards and gets destroyed by wrestlers and Rhonda Rousey’s husband. Nothing fake about this! pic.twitter.com/WKdE6KVLlB — Danny Albers (@daboss00701) April 7, 2019

Travis Browne, the husband to Ronda Rousey and a UFC heavyweight, was also reportedly seen jumping into the melee to save Hart.

Saturday’s ceremony was leading up to the WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 35, which is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night.

