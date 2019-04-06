NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A legendary pro wrestler was attacked by a man who ran into the ring at a WWE Hall of Fame event at Barclays Center Saturday night.
Authorities say a 26-year-old man from Nebraska charged into the WWE ring and tackled wrestling great Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
Police arrested the attacker, who reportedly punched the 61-year-old Hart before being mobbed by WWE personnel around the ring.
The suspect is currently being held at the NYPD’s 78th Precinct in Brooklyn while charges are being filed.
According to CBSSports, the WWE legend was saved by current wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Curtis Axel.
Travis Browne, the husband to Ronda Rousey and a UFC heavyweight, was also reportedly seen jumping into the melee to save Hart.
Saturday’s ceremony was leading up to the WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 35, which is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night.
