



— An apartment complex on Long Island has had enough of their tenant’s doggie… stuff.

Almost all of us have experienced it — walking down a sidewalk and having to dodge dog doo. It’s not pretty and it’s not sanitary.

That has prompted the management at The Reserve at the Boulevard luxury apartments in Yaphank to say it’s no longer acceptable and as a result it is taking what some say are extreme measures to keep the place clean, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported Wednesday.

All tenants recently received an email from management about a new doggie DNA program being introduced. People living in the complex with a registered pooch are required to bring their animal into the management office to have it swabbed for its DNA. The DNA sample will then be registered at a company called Biopet Laboratories.

If maintenance crews find feces, it will be checked for DNA and cross referenced with the register. The pet owner would then get fined $200.

Shari Franco lives in the complex with her family and dog “Bentley” and said she thinks it’s a great idea.

“I actually was like, wow, that’s pretty neat that they’re going to go that far to try to make it a nice place to live,” Franco said.

Other tenants, however, said they aren’t so sure the program will work.

“If they’re going to take all the poop that they find and DNA test it, how do they know that it’s actually toward your dog and they are going to bill you a fine? Is there going to be a sheet where they show you, yes, this is actually your dog’s poop? Or is it just someone else’s and they’re going to try to fine you for it?” Faith Marone said.

Violators who don’t pay the fine could be evicted, as well as tenants who fail to register their dogs.

Some tenants think surveillance cameras would be more effective.

CBSN New York reached out to the management team and is still waiting to hear back.